Man dead after Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man has died following a shooting which occurred on Finch Drive early Tuesday.
According to the Longview Police Department Facebook page, officer were dispatched to Finch Drive at 12:44 a.m. The police located a man with injuries and took him to a Longview hospital, where he died.
According to the post, the shooting appears to be a domestic-related incident. Name will not yet be released.
Anyone with information on the matter is urged to call police at 903-237-1170.
