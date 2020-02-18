Mabank native stranded in China amid coronavirus outbreak gets emergency passport

(KLTV) - An East Texas woman stuck in China amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak is a step closer to getting back to America.
Mabank native Ashley Jenkins had been quarantined in her apartment since early January. Ashley now tells us she has been moved to Shanghai after getting an emergency passport. Jenkins told us last week her previous passport was stolen.
“Now I’m just trying to figure out how to get home, and by home I mean somewhere in America to be quarantined for 14 days before I’m able to put my feet on Texas soil again,” Jenkins wrote in an email.
Jenkins flew to China to work for a company teaching English to children, unaware that the country had been overwhelmed by the coronavirus.
