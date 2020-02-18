LIST: All contested races across East Texas

WEBXTRA: Early voting underway for March 3 Super Tuesday primary
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 18, 2020 at 11:52 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 12:31 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Election day in East Texas is slated for March 3 and early voting began on Feb. 18.

We have every single contested race in East Texas listed right here.

US REP DISTRICT 1

REPUBLICANS

· Johnathan Kyle Davidson

· Louie Gohmert (I)

(Winner faces Democrat Hank Gilbert)

US REP DISTRICT 10

REPUBLICANS

· Ryan Pitts

· Robert “Zack” Rader

· Jake Ellzey

(Vacated by Michael McCaul)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 2

REPUBLICANS

· Dan Flynn (I)

· Bryan Slaton

· Dwayne “Doc” Collins

(Winner faces Bill Brannon in November)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 9

REPUBLICANS

· Chris Paddie (I)

· Mark Williams

(No Democratic challenger)

ANDERSON COUNTY

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Jeff Taylor

· Rudy Flores

(Greg Taylor vacating. No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Kenneth Dickson (I)

· Edgar Bailey

(No Democratic challenger)

ANGELINA COUNTY

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Terry Free

· Bryan Holley

· Greg Sanches (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Steve Allen

· Greg Harrison (I)

· John Vaughn

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 2

REPUBLICANS

· Danny Anders

· Dennis Cochran

· Trae Trevathan (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

CAMP COUNTY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 76TH DISTRICT

REPUBLICANS

· Lance W. Hinson

· Angela Hammonds Saucier

(Angela Saucier vacating. No Democratic challenger)

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Byron Aldredge

· Tim Hall

· John Cortelyou

(Alan D. McCandless vacating. No Democratic challenger)

CASS COUNTY

DISTRICT JUDGE, 5TH DISTRICT

REPUBLICANS

· Bill Miller (I)

· Monty Murry

(No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Brett Fitts (I)

· Taylor Duncan

(No Democratic challenger)

CHEROKEE COUNTY

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Ben Ellis

· Eric Long

· Brent Dickson

· Roy Cavazoz Jr.

· Johnathan Rhodes

(Winner replaces James Campbell. No Democratic challenger.)

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

REPUBLICANS

· Blaine Verhelie

· Shonda McCutcheon Potter

· Dana Nolley Chancey

(Linda Little vacating seat. No Democratic challenger)

COMMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Kelly Traylor (I)

· David Jones

(No Democratic challenger)

REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN

REPUBLICANS

· Jefferson Wayne Jackson

· John Earle

GREGG COUNTY

COMMISSIONER, PCT 3

REPUBLICANS

· Floyd Wingo

· Joe T. Parker

(Gary Boyd vacating office. No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 2

REPUBLICANS

· Billy Fort (I)

· John Bisese

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· John Slagle (I)

· John McCubbin

(No Democratic challenger)

HARRISON COUNTY

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· William D. Hatfield (I)

· Robert Bryan

(No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Rodney Blackwell

· Philip Mauldin (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

HENDERSON COUNTY

COMMISSIONER, PCT 1

REPUBLICANS

· Wendy Kinabrew Spivey

· Keith Pryor

· Brad Skiles

(Scotty Thomas vacating position. No Democratic challenger.)

COMMISSIONER, PCT 4

REPUBLICANS

· Mark Wade

· Jeff Cade

· Kelly Harris

· Jim Bob Warren III

· Mark Richardson

(Ken Geeslin vacating position. No Democratic challenger.)

CONSTABLE, PCT 4

REPUBLICANS

· John Floyd (I)

· Josh Rickman

(No Democratic challenger.)

HOPKINS COUNTY

CONSTABLE, PCT. 2

REPUBLICANS

· Charles Humphries

· John Brian Beadle

(Vacated by Bill Allan. No Democratic challenger)

HOUSTON COUNTY

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Randy Hargrove

· Ryan Martin

· John “Johnny” Catoe

(Darrel Bobbitt vacating. Winner faces Charles Edward Holmes in November)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Mickey Kendrick

· Jimmy McMillan

· Gene Stokes

(Pat Perry vacating. Winner faces Reginald Berry in November)

JASPER COUNTY

COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

REPUBLICANS

· Bobby Biscamp (I)

· Cindy Stephenson

(No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Roy Eddie Robinson

· Seth Martindale

(Vacated by Charles Shofner Jr. No Democratic challenger)

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

REPUBLICANS

· Rey Morin

· Andrew Jones

(Nicole LoStracco vacating. No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Joe Allport

· Jerry Don Williamson (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

POLK COUNTY

DISTRICT JUDGE

REPUBLICANS

· Kaycee L. Jones (I)

· John Wells

(No Democratic challenger)

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Byron Lyons

· Mike Nettles

· Mark Jones

· Paul Cain

(Kenneth Hammock vacating. No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT 1

REPUBLICANS

· Bob Willis (I)

· Guylene Rogers Robertson

· Tim Martin

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT 4

REPUBLICANS

· Bobby L. Watson

· John D. Carter

· Darwon Evans

· Paul Finney

(Position vacated. No Democratic challenger)

RUSK COUNTY

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Johnwayne Valdez

· Jesse Stewart

· Jeff Price (I)

· Nathan Parker

(No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Will Hale (I)

· Randy Gaut

· Shannon Thompson

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 5

· Trey Hacker

· Daniel McMillen

(No Democratic challenger)

SABINE COUNTY

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Brent Cox

· Gene Cordray

(Vacated by T.H. “Tommy” Clark. No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Charles (Butch) Ellison (i)

· Stanley Ray Jacks

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 2

REPUBLICANS

· JP MacDonough

· Johnny Jackson

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

REPUBLICANS

· Regina Barthol

· Sheri Hanks

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Tommy Pickard

· Jordan Hanks

· John Coffee

(Winner faces Maurice Parks in November)

SHELBY COUNTY

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

REPUBLICANS

· Stephen Shires (I)

· Karren S. Price

(No Democratic challenger)

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Newton Johnson Jr.

· Derek Barbee

· Joey Hudnall

· Tanner Peace

· Kevin W. Windham

(Willis Blackwell vacating. No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Roscoe McSwain (I)

· Donnie Borders

(No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Stevie Smith

· Willis Blackwell

· David Cheatwood

(Charles Barr vacating. No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Ricky King

· Zack Warr (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 2

REPUBLICANS

· Randy Joe Dean

· Jamie Hagler (i)

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 4

REPUBLICANS

· Bryan Gray

· Jake Metcalf

(Sean Smith vacating. No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 5

REPUBLICANS

· Josh Tipton

· Robert Hairgrove (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Melba Rodgers

· Billy D. Barnett

· Darrell Alford

· Don Jones

· Sean Permenter

(Margie L. Anderson vacating. No Democratic challenger)

SMITH COUNTY

REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIR

REPUBLICANS

· David Stain

· Ron Shaffer

(Position vacated by Brent Thompson)

DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR

DEMOCRATS

· John Walton

· Michael Tolbert

CONSTABLE, PCT. 1

DEMOCRATS

· Willie Mims

· Bobby Garmon (I)

· Curtis Taylor

(No Republican challenger)

TITUS COUNTY

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Phillip Harris

· Timothy Ingram (I)

· Dennis McBride

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Keith Hill

· Jeffrey Parchman

· Denise Harper Reichert

(Al Riddle vacating. Winner faces Kerry Harper in November)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Dana Applewhite (I)

· Matthew Terrell

TRINITY COUNTY

COUNTY ATTORNEY

REPUBLICANS

· Jim Squyres

· Joe Warner Bell

· Colton Hay

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

REPUBLICANS

· Tawnya Pruitt

· Nancy Shanafelt

CONSTABLE, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Joseph (Clay) Mathis

· Carl Casey

CONSTABLE, PCT. 4

REPUBLICANS

· Brian McMullen

· Sherman E. Jones

· Daniel Kee

TYLER COUNTY

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Tim Kean

· Bryan Weatherford (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Cathy Bennett

· Joe Blacksher

· Kent Gore

· Richard A. Murray Jr.

· Greg Stewart

· John Wilson

(Martin Nash vacating. No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 2

REPUBLICANS

· Donald E. Calhoon IV

· Casey Whitworth

(John Fuller vacating. No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 4

REPUBLICANS

· Anthony (Tony) Ross

· Zachary Zachary

(Jim Zachary vacating. No Democratic challenger)

UPSHUR COUNTY

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Jim Bardwell

· Gene Dolle

· James Noble

(Paula Gentry vacating. No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Kent M. Abernathy

· Michael L. Ashley

· Robert Green

· Daphne Anne Grimes

· Richard Smith

(Frank Berka vacating. No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Ryan Ludvigson (I)

· Ronnie G. Mitchell

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 4

REPUBLICANS

· Phillip M. Hill

· Larry Sewell (I)

· David S. Thompson

(No Democratic challenger)

VAN ZANDT COUNTY

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Anthony “Big Tony” Kalsoulas

· Steve Hendrix

· Dale Corbett (I)

· Thomas (Tommy) V. Monk

(No Democratic challenger)

TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

REPUBLICANS

· Misty Stanberry

· Ima Hayes

· Valene Jordan

(Shirly Chisham vacating. No Democratic challenger)

COMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Chad L. Laprade

· Tommmy L. Davis

· Brandon Brown (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Mickey Henson (I)

· John Pollard

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 2

REPUBLICANS

· Jesse Ison (I)

· Heath Burton

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 3

REPUBLICANS

· Brenton Dean

· Robert Tisdale (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

WOOD COUNTY

DISTRICT JUDGE

REPUBLICANS

· Jeff Fletcher (I)

· J. Brad McCampbell

(No Democratic challenger)

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

REPUBLICANS

· Jodi Cox

· Angela Albers (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

SHERIFF

REPUBLICANS

· Kelly W. Cole

· James Schaffner

· Tom Castloo (I)

· Callie Carrell-Lawrence

(No Democratic challenger)

COMMMISSIONER, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· J.R. Douglas

· Keith Gilbreath

· Virgil Junior Holland (I)

(No Democratic challenger)

CONSTABLE, PCT. 1

REPUBLICANS

· Stephen Bowser (I)

· Billy Hill

(No Democratic challenger)

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.