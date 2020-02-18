K9 Juma alerts officers to meth in vehicle after Mineola traffic stop

Raymond Caulk was arrested during a traffic stop. (Source: KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier | February 18, 2020 at 3:12 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 4:06 PM

MINEOLA. Texas (KLTV) - Mineola police officers arrested a man for meth possession on Feb. 18.

Police say that on Monday, officers pulled over a vehicle for an expired registration. The officers requested Wood County Pct 2 Constable Kelly Smith and K9 Juma to assist. Juma made a positive alert for drugs, and 28 grams of methamphetamine was recovered.

The driver, Raymond Caulk, 35, was arrested for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over four grams/under 200 grams, which is a first degree felony.

