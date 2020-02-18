’Jacks Kevon Harris looks to set record Wednesday night at showdown with UCA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA senior guard Kevon Harris is set to become the all-time NCAA DI scoring leader at SFA on Wednesday night.
Harris is currently sitting at 1,742 points. Harris needs just three points to pull ahead of Thomas Walkup for the scoring lead. James Silas who played with the 'Jacks from 1968-1972 in the NAIA leads the way with 1,884. If Harris can pass Walkup it would put him 6th all-time at SFA.
SFA tips off against Central Arkansas Wednesday night at 6:30 pm in Nacogdoches.
Earlier this week head coach Kyle Keller discussed the evolution of Harris with the SFA program.
