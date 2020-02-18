Creamy broccoli salad with sunflower seeds and cranberries

By Stephanie Frazier | February 17, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 11:01 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This broccoli salad is a classic; you can serve it any time of year, and it’s great with other ingredients added to this basic recipe, too. You could add a few handfuls of halved cherry tomatoes, 1/2 cup shredded cheese, or whatever you think would enhance it for your family. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

4 cups of chopped fresh broccoli florets

1/2 to 2/3 cup thinly sliced red onion

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon

1/4 cup sunflower seed kernels

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing or salad bowl.

For the dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoon honey

1/2 each teaspoon salt and pepper.

Whisk these ingredients together, then pour over salad and toss well.

Refrigerate to allow flavors to meld before serving.

