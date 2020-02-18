City of Overton rescinds boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Overton has rescinded a boil water notice that had been issued on Saturday.
According to the city, the notice had been issued on Feb. 15. because a large crack in the city’s distribution line caused a pressure loss in the distribution system.
The city said the public water system has taken necessary corrective action to restore the quality of the water and thus the notice has been rescinded.
PREVIOUS: Boil water notice issued in Overton
