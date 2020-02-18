City of Longview takes applications for annual Mayor Andy Mack Scholarships

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is accepting applications for Mayor Andy Mack’s scholarship.
Graduating seniors from Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill and Hallsville high schools who are residents of Longview are eligible to apply for the one-time, $2,000 scholarship to college.
Each year, Mack provides a scholarship to students who have shown an attitude of service to the Longview community. One scholarship is awarded per high school.
The money is provided by Mack and Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara.
The application and a one-page essay must be submitted online, mailed or delivered to the Longview City Hall by 5 p.m., April 1.
This year’s essay prompt is “If you were mayor of Longview, what would be your primary focus?"
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.