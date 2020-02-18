Boil water notice issued by East Texas Municipal Utility District

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Municipal Utility District has issued a boil water notice early Tuesday morning due to reduced system pressure.
The Texas Commission on Enviromental Quality has required the East Texas Municipal Utility District public water system to notify customers who live East of Hwy 155 and the customers who live North of Interstate 20 and the customers who live in the Summerwood subdivision to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.)
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.