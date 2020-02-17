Whitehouse ISD student tech program allows teens to learn by doing

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Currently, six middle schoolers at Whitehouse Junior High have the unique opportunity to be involved in a tech program that assists the district’s technology department all while working towards becoming Google-certified.
“If I get a Google certification, that will look really good for jobs and colleges, so if I can do that it, will lead up to my next step of getting a job, going to college, learning, and getting higher in life,” said eighth-grader, Kenshin Borges.
This pilot program began in January, and for the certification, students are tasked with learning the different aspects of Google slides and sheets.
“At the beginning of the year, we were working on learning how to use Google slides more in-depth and Google sheets, and gmail settings,” said eighth-grade student, James Keeling.
So far, students have already helped out their fellow classmates with fixing their computers.
“They really appreciated what I did, and they’ve actually came up to me and said, ‘Thank you for fixing my Chromebook,’” he said.
The principal is excited for these students to build a good foundation, and he believes that learning these skills at a young age is crucial.
“The earlier they can start, the earlier they can take their gifts, which a lot of them are gifted in these areas, and start using them kind of as a job but also to benefit the community to support others and learn how to apply them in very meaningful ways, I think that’s going to set them up for the future,” said William Ripley, the Whitehouse Junior High principal..
Students and staff explained that the road to complete the Google certificate is rigorous, but students enjoy assisting their peers.
“You could tap the skill of some of our kids who have a better handle on it and use them to be able to troubleshoot problems for kiddos and teachers,” said Tony Black, Whitehouse ISD’s executive director of technology..
As the program moves forward, the students will have access to replacing broken computer screens and keys to lighten the workload on the technology department.