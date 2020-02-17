Two teenagers arrested, charged with racing on Longview highway

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two teenagers were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers accused of racing on a Longview highway.
According to Gregg County Judicial Records, Joseph Glass, 17, of Gilmer and Chandler Owens, 17, of White Oak were charged with racing on a highway.
According to an arrest affidavit, two DPS troopers conducted a traffic stop on two Ford Mustangs that they had witnessed speeding on SL 281 late Saturday night. The affidavit said a trooper witnessed the vehicles pumping their brakes at a stoplight then quickly accelerating once the light turned green.
The affidavit said troopers verified the vehicles speed at 91-miles-per-hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. Glass allegedly had multiple passengers in his car at the time of the traffic stop. The affidavit said a trooper also saw a message on Glass’s phone saying that he was planning to race Owens.
Judicial Records indicate bond for both Glass and Owens was set at $2,500.
