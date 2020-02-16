Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After another mostly sunny and mild day, cloud cover will spill back into East Texas overnight and very early tomorrow morning. Southerly winds will pick up during the late morning hours tomorrow and will lead to fairly breezy conditions as winds could gust up to near 20-25 mph. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will also be possible throughout the day but not everyone will see the rain. Rain chances increase overnight into early Tuesday as our next strong cold front starts to push into East Texas. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be likely as the front moves south throughout the day. The rain will try to taper off for a few hours behind the cold front before light to moderate showers move back in overnight into Wednesday. Northeasterly winds look to increase through Wednesday and Thursday so be prepared for a chilly and raw day. Another slight break in the rain on Wednesday night before we see more showers throughout the first half of Thursday. We will finally dry out by Thursday evening and remain dry through Saturday. We will enjoy a Friday and Saturday full of sunshine before cloud cover and scattered showers return next Sunday.