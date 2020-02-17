SFA basketball continues to rise in Top 25 poll

The 'Jacks won 75-67 over Texas A&M Corpus Christi in their only game last week. The win locked up a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament next month in Katy. The win also gave the team a win over every Southland team this season. With six games to go the 'Jacks have a two-and-a-half game lead over Nicholls State. SFA will host Central Arkansas this Wednesday night and then hit the road to San Antonio on Saturday to take on UIW.