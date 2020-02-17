SFA basketball continues to rise in Top 25 poll

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team continues to gain recognition in the AP Top 25 poll.
While they are not receiving a ranking by their name, over the past three weeks they have gained points in the voting. On Monday’s poll the team was up to 14 points. That is eight points more then the February 10 poll.
The 'Jacks won 75-67 over Texas A&M Corpus Christi in their only game last week. The win locked up a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament next month in Katy. The win also gave the team a win over every Southland team this season. With six games to go the 'Jacks have a two-and-a-half game lead over Nicholls State. SFA will host Central Arkansas this Wednesday night and then hit the road to San Antonio on Saturday to take on UIW.
On Wednesday night, senior Kevon Harris will need just three points to become SFA’s all time NCAA DI leading scorer. His record would surpass Thomas Walkup.
The full poll can be seen here.
