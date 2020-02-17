Plans have been drawn up for I-20 expansion

“It was built when cars were going 45 miles an hour. It was built when trucks were carrying half the weight that they are carrying now and about half the size they were. All that has changed. All those dynamics have changed to the point now where this roadway is becoming dated to the point that major construction is going to have to be done all the way up and down the I-20 corridor to continue to make it more safe, and more drivable, and less fatalities,” Stoudt added.