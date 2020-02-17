Photographers of all skill levels invited to take part in ‘Life in Tyler’ contest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is invited photographers of all skill levels to take part in its 15th annual Life in Tyler photography contest.
Entries should include anything and everything that resembles life in the city and surrounding areas: roses, pictures in parks, your favorite sunset on the horizon, or a beautiful shot of the downtown square, for example. This also includes photos from surrounding communities including Lindale, Bullard, Troup, and Whitehouse.
“Anybody can submit; we’re open to submissions from anybody from kindergarteners, who are just kicking off their love of photography, to professional photographers,” said Angela Bennis, community coordinator with the City of Tyler Parks Department.
Anyone interested in dropping off a submission can take them to the Rose Garden Center or the city of Tyler’s Parks Department front office with the registration form attached.
Winners will be chosen from 12 different categories; awards will be given to first, second, and third place entries in each category.
Registration forms are available online at www.TylerParksandRec.com, at the Parks and Recreation office at 2000 W. Front St. or at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Dr.
From the City of Tyler:
Entries will be accepted from March 2 to 10.
Photos will be exhibited at the Rose Garden Center during the 2020 Azalea Trails, March 21 through April 5. Ribbons and prizes will be awarded for the Best of Show entry as well as first, second and third place for each of the 12 categories.
For more information, please call Debbie Isham, special events/recreation manager, at (903) 531-1214 or email disham@tylertexas.com.
