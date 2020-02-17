Palestine police: Man shot in face during robbery attempt

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department said they have made an arrest in a robbery and shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.
According to Palestine police, Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16th, Palestine police officers were dispatched to the 800 blk. of W. Coronaca St. in reference to a reported suicical subject.
Officers arrived at the residence on Coronaca and made contact with the complainant. The complainant reported that her grandson had dropped off a subject identified as Marquise Wade, 21, of Palestine. The complainant stated that Wade entered the residence and told her he wanted to retrieve her grandson’s handgun, so he could not harm himself. Wade then left the residence on foot.
Police said the complainant reported that she heard a single gunshot from the area of W. Palestine Ave., a short time after Wade left the residence. Officers were unable to locate anyone in that immediate area.
A short time later, Sgt. Ricki Baker observes Wade walking in the 400 blk. of E. Palestine Ave. When Sgt. Baker attempted to stop Wade, Wade began to run. After a short pursuit, Sgt. Baker was able to catch Wade in the 500 blk. of E. Palestine Ave.
During a search of Wade, Sgt. Baker located a .25 caliber handgun. Wade was placed under arrest for Evading Arrest/Detention w/ previous conviction, Possession of Firearm by Felon and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Wade was booked into the Anderson County Jail without incident.
Police said at approximately 2:12 a.m., officers observed a male subject sitting on the curb near the intersection of W. Oak and W. Springs St. Officers observed that the subject appeared to covered in blood.
Officers made contact with the subject, who they identified as Larry Caddenhead, 44, of Lufkin. Caddenhead reported that while he was walking in the 800 blk. of W. Palestine Ave., a black male subject approached him, pointed a handgun at him and demanded he give him everything he had. Caddenhead reported that when he told the subject that he was homeless and did not have anything, the subject shot him in the face. Caddenhead was transported by EMS to Palestine Regional ER and later transferred to a Tyler hospital for further treatment.
Officers performed a search of the area where Caddenhead reported the incident occurred. Officers located the crime scene in the parking lot of Trejo’s Tires at 811 W. Palestine Ave. Officers located evidence of the crime, including a shell casing that matched the ammunition in the weapon found in Marquis Wade’s possession during his arrest. Officers then interviewed Wade at the jail. Police said during the interview, Wade confessed to the crime.
Wade has also been charged with Aggravated Robbery, a first degree felony.
“This was such a senseless crime. Fortunately, it looks like the victim will recover.” PPD interim Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I want to commend the officers for their quick response and arresting this violent criminal, even before they knew the extent of his crimes.”
