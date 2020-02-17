Palestine police: Man shot in face during robbery attempt

Officers made contact with the subject, who they identified as Larry Caddenhead, 44, of Lufkin. Caddenhead reported that while he was walking in the 800 blk. of W. Palestine Ave., a black male subject approached him, pointed a handgun at him and demanded he give him everything he had. Caddenhead reported that when he told the subject that he was homeless and did not have anything, the subject shot him in the face. Caddenhead was transported by EMS to Palestine Regional ER and later transferred to a Tyler hospital for further treatment.