ETN Interview: Guests discuss UT Tyler’s upcoming Black History Knowledge Bowl

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two guests stopped by the East Texas Now desk on Monday to talk to host Kayla Lyons about the upcoming Black History Month Knowledge Bowl.
Kristina Ross and Nicole Edwards explained that the 2020 Black History Knowledge Bowl competition will be held at 9 a.m. in the University of Texas at Tyler’s University Center. The center is located at 3900 University Boulevard, and the event is free to the public.
According to a press release, the one-day event will feature middle and high school students in a quiz show-style competition. They will answer questions that cover more than 400 years of black history. The event will also feature team T-shirt and attendance competitions.
“Suddenlink by Altice is the Title Sponsor for this year’s event,” the press release stated. "The competition is being hosted by the University of Texas at Tyler’s Department of Student Engagement and The Knowledge Bowl Committee. WFAA News 8 Daybreak Anchor/Traffic Reporter, Tashara Parker, will be the emcee for the event. "
The event will also include raffles, music, voter registration tables, and more.
The theme this year is “African Americans and the Vote.” For more information about the Knowledge Bowl, contact Ross at (903) 509-4900 or by e-mail at theknowledgebowl@gmail.com. For social media updates, be sure and like The Knowledge Bowl on Facebook.
“The Knowledge Bowl Committee is excited to bring this competition back to the community for the third year since its return,” the press release stated. “The mission of the Black History Knowledge Bowl is to educate our youth about the plethora of contributions and achievements made by African-Americans throughout history in a fun and engaging manner.”
