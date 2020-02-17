Eagle watch turns to egg watch as hatch time draws near

SAN BERNADINO NATIONAL FOREST, California (KLTV) -There is an egg watch happening where bald eagles nest. Jackie and Shadow are the focus of the “Big Bear Bald Eagle Cam” streaming 24 hours a day seven days a week.
Eagle watchers expect one of the two eggs to hatch very soon. Incubation for bald eagles is about 35 days according to the National Eagle Center and Jackie’s first egg was spotted January 8. January 27 the egg watch count rose to a total of two.
Their nest is in the San Bernardino National Forest land in southern California. It is estimated that their nest atop a Jeffrey pine tree is about 120 feet high off the ground.
