Coroner officially identifies motorcyclist killed in wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish coroner’s office Sunday confirmed the identify of a Texas man killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday in Shreveport.
The coroner’s office says it was 56-year-old Damon Eric Lynn, of New Boston, who died in the accident on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 220 to southbound Interstate 49 just after 12:30 p.m.
Texarkana College released his name Saturday, identifying Lynn as being a campus police officer since August 2016.
The coroner’s office says an autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
