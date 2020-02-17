Changes coming to Great Texas Balloon Race

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Several changes are coming to the Great Texas Balloon Race.
The event announced there will no longer be any outside alcoholic beverages allowed. Beginning this year, there will be on-site beer sales available for attendees 21 and over with valid identification.
The Great Texas Balloon Race also announced changes in their bag policy. The event said guests will be limited to bringing in one bag no larger than 16-inches long by 16-inches tall by eight-inches wide per family to events at the East Texas Regional Airport. There is also only one cooler allowed per family. The bags will be subject to search upon entry to the Great Texas Balloon Race. No glass bottles are allowed.
Firearms, Knives in excess of 5 inches, Explosives & Other Weapons of any kind are prohibited. Smoking is prohibited on all grass areas.
Only ADA service animals are allowed inside the gates. Canopies and pop-up tents are not allowed. Drones are not permitted anywhere on the premises per FAA rules and regulations. The event said only medically necessary motorized vehicles are permitted and must be operated at a walking pace.
The event said they reserve the right not to allow any bag, parcel or other item and to deal with any unattended object or bag in such way as we consider appropriate.
The events date was also moved to June. It will be held from June 19-21.
"We are excited to welcome everyone to the 43rd annual Great Texas Balloon Race in June; these changes will only enhance the experience attendees have enjoyed all these years,” said Rhonda Bullard, chairwoman of the 2020 event.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.