Better East Texas: Thoughts on future Super Bowl halftime shows

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A couple of notes on the Super Bowl. First and foremost is the achievement of the Kansas City Chiefs led by East Texas native Patrick Mahomes. What an incredible accomplishment for him and the Chiefs.
The Chiefs are owned by the Hunt family who, for decades, have formed a professional organization that impacts so much more than the immediate football universe. Numerous articles have been written on the spiritual leadership exampled by Clark Hunt and his family. The Hunts and the Chiefs obviously did not have any say in the halftime show at the Super Bowl.
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira put on a high energy show but, as we have grown accustomed to, there were subtle and not-so-subtle messages in the mini-concert. Understandably, there was the image of the Puerto Rican flag magnifying the need for more earthquake relief. Great cause – little controversy.
So, we then had kids in cages which appear to have been imagery for the treatment of children crossing the U-S border. Throughout the half-time show, we had to endure Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gyrating suggestively while at the same time, children were on-stage signing along. You can’t have it both ways. Either promote the fact that the half-time program is for mature audiences or promote that it is part of the family friendly event that most Super Bowls are.
We can’t seem to give up the notion that there must be some political message or shock factor in the show. And when performers try to do all of that, the entire show suffers. So, pick one, let the viewers know what it is and then own it.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.