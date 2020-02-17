Authorities searching for missing teenager at Tyler State Park

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing teenager at Tyler State Park.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they are searching for 17-year old Kevin Wickliffe. He was last seen around 6 p.m. on the northwest trails in Tyler State Park. The sheriff’s office also said Wickliffe has autism.
The sheriff’s office said Wickliffe was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans, and black and red tennis shoes.
Units from Red Springs VFD, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, park police, game wardens, as well as the DPS Air Unit is on the scene. The sheriff’s office said a Texas Department of Criminal Justice search team is also on the way.
