3-year-old dies in Upshur County crash
(Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 16, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 10:07 AM

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a three-year-old died in a crash in Upshur County Friday.

According to DPS, at 3:01 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on SH-300, 0.3 mile southeast of the city of Gilmer in Upshur County.

DPS said the crash investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2016 Honda CRV, Amelia Wright Scott, 62, of Gilmer failed to yield the right of way from a private drive onto SH-300 and was struck by a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Mindi Marie Higar, 24, of Longview who was traveling northwest on SH-300.

As a result of the crash, Higar was transported to Christus Good Shepard – Longview in serious condition. Scott was transported to Longview Regional Hospital in critical condition.

DPS said a three-year-old passenger in Scotts vehicle was taken to Children’s Hospital – Dallas where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

