Volleyball tournament brings hundreds to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Longview has lots of visitors this weekend thanks to a club volleyball tournament.
Athletes from ages 8 to 18 are competing at Maude Cobb.
“Obviously, the culture of AAU basketball is pretty well known and it’s a similar concept but run through USA Volleyball,” said Andy Cavins, with Summit Volleyball.
“Most of these teams are forced to drive to Dallas every weekend,” said Cavins. “We just want to provide an opportunity for local teams to be able to play here, in their home stands and more family be able to see them and save money on gas.”
This weekend, the tournament consists of 61 different teams from around North Texas and Louisiana.
“It’s really big; the most popular female sport in the state, and in the country,” said Cavins. “We just want to continue to raise that profile here in East Texas.”
The tournament benefits the young athletes and the Longview community.
“I think a lot of them, their goal is to be seen and it enables college coaches to come and see a lot of girls at one time,” said Cavins. “That’s a lot of opportunity there for young women and more importantly, it’s something that continues to grow tourism and commerce in the area.”
Cavins said he hopes to continue to grow the tournaments in Longview with more venues.
“It’s hotel stays, it’s tax money, it’s families of five at a restaurant, it’s all the money being spent here,” said Cavins. “More importantly, those families that typically go to Dallas every weekend now they’re spending their money here and their time here and really putting back into the community, as opposed to giving it to another area.”
The tournament continues Sunday and is open to the public for anyone who wants to watch. The games are between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 and children 10 and under are free.
