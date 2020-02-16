Veterans get homemade meal, gifts on Valentine’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Veterans receiving care inside the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center were served a loving, homemade Valentine’s Day gift on Friday morning.
As part of ‘National Salute to Veteran Patients’ week, servicemen and women inside Overton Brooks received a ‘Sweetheart’ meal.
“Well, when you’ve been here for two weeks, it’s well worth everything,” said Donald Dorgan, a Navy veteran and Jefferson, Texas native. “The military treats you good up here.”
Charles Gibbs, a skilled and beloved chef at Overton Brooks cooked up the menu, which included a juicy steak, creamy mashed potatoes, veggies and a delightful cake.
For Gibbs, the chance to serve veterans daily, especially on Valentine’s Day, is humbling and rewarding.
“The best part about doing this is helping the veteran out for what they did for us,” Gibbs said. “They help us, we wouldn’t be free if it weren’t for them.”
Gibbs and his staff carry the large responsibility of serving over three hundred veterans daily.
