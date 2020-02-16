Texas DPS awarded semi-truck seized in drug bust to be used for law enforcement purposes

“Thanks to the combined efforts of the Texas DPS Highway Patrol and the Criminal Investigators Division, as well as 100th Judicial District Attorney, Luke Inman, we are able to put this support vehicle to good use,” said DPS Lieutenant Pilot Cody Klaehn. “This equipment will give us the ability to better serve the citizens of Texas by responding to an emergency scene to support our personnel and aircraft. This on-site command post will be crucial for communication and coordination as it is deployed to emergency scenes.”