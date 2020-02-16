Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is passionate about helping children in Greece and Africa. Kevin Love is trying to shine the brightest light he can on mental health by sharing his own struggles. Chris Paul is aiming to ensure that technology comes to schools where it hasn’t been affordable. Former President Barack Obama is aware of all those endeavors. And he’s trying to make sure plenty of other people find out as well. That’s why Obama invited that trio of NBA stars to sit alongside him for a panel discussion hosted by his foundation on Saturday, saying he invited that trio of basketball stars to laud what he called their “extraordinary leadership” when it comes to their off-court work.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and third-ranked Kansas rolled to an 87-70 victory over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks kept pace with No. 1 Baylor in a two-team race toward the Big 12 title. Garrett hit a career-best six 3-pointers while adding seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji scored 10 points. The Jayhawks won their 10th straight since falling to the Bears at Allen Fieldhouse in early January. Kristian Doolittle had 27 points and 12 boards to lead the Sooners.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan returned to the place he put on the college basketball map for the first time in nearly five years to see the O’Connell Center floor named after him. His signature was placed at both ends. Donovan and his family got a private unveiling Friday and were on hand along with nearly 30 former players for a public celebration Saturday at halftime of Florida’s 84-66 victory over Vanderbilt. It was the loudest the O’Dome has been in years. Donovan left Gainesville in 2015 after a 19-year career that included two national championships and four trips to the Final Four.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 15 points and had eight rebounds to help lead No. 2 Baylor to a dominating 69-42 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night. It was the 16th straight triumph for Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12). Juicy Landrum added 12 points and five assists while Queen Egbo contributed 10 points and five rebounds for the Bears. Vivian Gray scored 19 points to lead Oklahoma State (14-11, 5-8. Natasha Mack scored seven points, all in the second half, and had 15 rebounds for the Cowgirls.