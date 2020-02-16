Boil water notice issued in Overton

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in Overton are being asked to boil their water prior to consumption. The city says it’s because a large crack in the city’s distribution line caused a pressure loss in the distribution system.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to the city.
The city says they won’t be able to send samples for testing until next week and they’re not sure how long residents will have to boil their water.
