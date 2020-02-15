Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be breezy at times from the south. Overnight, we will cool to the low 50s. There is a very small chance for a few showers overnight. Tomorrow, expect partly sunny skies and low 70s. For President’s Day, we will be mostly cloudy and warm with a chance for rain in the afternoon. More rain is expected on Tuesday as a cold front makes its way towards East Texas. Showers will continue on Wednesday as temperatures only make it to the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be a few degrees warmer but rain will stick around. By Friday we will finally start to see dry skies as we warm to the low 50s.