Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a short-lived bout of sunshine this past Friday, cloud cover has already returned to a majority of East Texas. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight and will keep temperatures a bit warmer than the previous few nights. A few showers possible early tomorrow otherwise another cloudy, mild, and dry day in East Texas. Southerly winds pick up on Monday and we will have a slightly better chance of seeing a few scattered showers throughout the day. Rain chances increase overnight into early Tuesday as our next strong cold front begins to push through the area. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as the cold front moves through, however, no severe weather is anticipated. Temperatures will likely drop throughout Tuesday afternoon and northeasterly winds will be fairly breezy on Wednesday at 10-20 mph. Skies remain cloudy behind the front and light to moderate showers will be likely throughout the day on Wednesday and the majority of Thursday before drying out overnight into Friday. A few peeks of sunshine on Friday will be possible before mostly cloudy skies return to East Texas on Saturday. Monitoring forecasted rainfall totals over the past few days has shown some fairly consistent numbers, with higher totals remaining in the southern half of the viewing area. By Thursday afternoon, East Texas could see an additional 1.00″-2.00″. With these totals falling over a three to four day period and most of the higher totals remaining focused on the southern part of East Texas, (which saw the lowest amount of rain from the past week) I think flooding threats will remain fairly limited if not inexistent. As always, keep an eye on those low lying/poor drainage areas and roadways that flood easily and of course do not try to drive through floodwaters.