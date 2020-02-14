East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... What a “Lovely” St. Valentine’s Day here had here in East Texas. The sunshine was wonderful...and we are anticipating a clear sky tonight. As we cool off tonight, there will be plenty of humidity out there and with temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 30s, a heavy frost is certainly possible. We start out our Saturday with Mostly Sunny Skies, but clouds will likely increase throughout the day. Mostly Cloudy skies are expected for Sunday with a very slight chance for a few sprinkles. Rain chances begin to increase even more on Monday as we await a cold front on Tuesday morning. We are looking at a 50% chance for showers Tuesday through Thursday with a few isolated thundershowers on Tuesday with the passage of the cold front. High Temperatures warm into the 70s on Sunday and Monday, then cool down to near 50 on Wednesday, middle 40s on Thursday, then, with sunshine on Friday, we warm into the middle to upper 50s. Low Temperatures should remain above freezing through this forecast period.