N.C. man accused of cutting off girlfriend’s arm with machete


N.C. man accused of cutting off girlfriend’s arm with machete
Ryan Alexander Tyndall is accused of cutting off his girlfriend's arm with a machete. (Source: Fayetteville Police Department via WRAL/CNN)
February 14, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 6:28 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL/CNN) - A North Carolina man is in jail, accused of cutting off his girlfriend's arm with a machete.

Ryan Alexander Tyndall, 27, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflecting serious injury.

Tyndall's girlfriend, Melissa Norris, 54, told police that he cut off her arm early Tuesday morning.

Norris was airlifted to Duke Medical Center, where she underwent emergency surgery to reattach the limb.

Tyndall is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WRAL via CNN. All rights reserved.