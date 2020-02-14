Tyler police: Suspect broke into Gander Outdoors, stole 12 to 15 pistols

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect broke into the Gander Outdoors store located in the Cumberland Village shopping center early Friday morning and stole 12 to 15 pistols, in what a Tyler Police Department spokesman described as a “smash-and-grab” burglary.
Andy Erbaugh, the public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, said the burglary occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Friday. He said the suspect broke into the business via a bay door window.
“The suspect made a beeline for the FN display and stole 12 to 15 pistols,” Erbaugh said.
The suspect was in and out of the store quickly, and it was like the person knew exactly what he or she was looking for, Erbaugh said.
The case is still under investigation, Erbaugh said.
