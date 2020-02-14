Tyler police: 2 injured in auto-pedestrian incident at mall

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On February 11, Tyler Police Officers responded to the parking lot of Broadway Square Mall after reports of two pedestrians being hit in a parking lot. Alejandra Duarte-Valle, 35 and Jose Lopez-Perez, 27, both from Longview, were walking in the parking lot of JC Penney when they were struck by a vehicle. Witnesses who did not see the incident saw a silver sedan speeding out of the parking lot.