Texas Water Development Board to vote on lending $28.5 million for Amarillo automated water meters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There may be financial help for the city of Amarillo’s plan to install automated water meters.
The Texas Water Development Board is scheduled to vote tomorrow on lending the city $28.5 million at a reduced rate to be repaid over 20 years, according to board documents.
The low interest rate is less than one half of one percent.
The city has more than 73,000 water connections, and automated meters will allow it to read all the meters every billing period, something it can’t do manually.
After a design phase, installation should start in October and last about two years.
