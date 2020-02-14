Sheriff’s office investigating homicide after man found shot in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found shot on Thursday.
A homicide investigation is underway in connection to the death of 18-year-old Jonathon Christopher Jonhson, of Big Sandy, according to the sheriff’s office.
Johnson was found Thursday night by deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Juniper Road near Big Sandy. The sheriff’s office reported the deputies on the scene discovered Johnson had been shot. He was then transported to a hospital where he later died.
At this time, investigators are actively working with other agencies to follow up leads in the case, the sheriff’s office reported.
