Sheriff hopeful for East Texas anti-gang center in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County will soon be home to one of Texas’ newest anti-gang centers.
The task force will be made up of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies working together under one roof, accord to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. The team would focus on gathering intelligence and enforcement of any violent crimes that have any connection to gang activity.
Governor Greg Abbott called for the expansion of the state’s anti-gang centers in Feb. 2019. One of the two proposed centers would be in Tyler and would cover the Northeast Texas area.
Smith said he was hopeful to have the new task force up and running by March 1.
RELATED STORY:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.