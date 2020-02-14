Sheriff hopeful for East Texas anti-gang center in Smith County

By Alex Leroux and Jeff Wright | February 14, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 12:06 PM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County will soon be home to one of Texas’ newest anti-gang centers.

The task force will be made up of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies working together under one roof, accord to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. The team would focus on gathering intelligence and enforcement of any violent crimes that have any connection to gang activity.

Governor Greg Abbott called for the expansion of the state’s anti-gang centers in Feb. 2019. One of the two proposed centers would be in Tyler and would cover the Northeast Texas area.

Smith said he was hopeful to have the new task force up and running by March 1.

