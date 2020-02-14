Philanthropist, ranching heiress, Anne Marion dies at 81

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Anne Marion — the philanthropist, businesswoman and owner of several ranches including the famous 6666 ranch — has died at the age of 81.
Marion died Tuesday in California. She was a woman with a lot of history tied to this part of Texas and Texas Tech.
At the time of her death she was the president of Burnett Ranches LLC, which includes the 6666 ranch.
In 2001 she received the National Golden Spur Award from the National Ranching Heritage Center at Tech. She also served on Texas Tech’s board of regents from 1981 to 1986.
In 1981 she established the Burnett Oil Company.
Marion also founded the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech’s president, said Marion’s death is a reminder of how far Texas Tech has come and the major role she played in the university’s history.
“When someone like that passes away, I think it causes the community in general to stop and think about what they did,” Schovanec said. “Of course we extend our condolences to the family, but it gives us a chance to kind of look back on our history and think of people who have been a part of it, and she was a very significant part of that history.”
Funeral arrangements for Marion have not been announced.
