EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Happy Valentine’s Day! A very chilly start with temperatures dropping to freezing or just below. That means widespread frost across the area to start the day. Finally, the clouds have cleared out and sunshine will be in the forecast all day today. Temperatures will stay chilly, though, with afternoon highs only reaching the lower 50s. More sunshine on the way for Saturday with south winds becoming breezy at times. Those south winds will help warm temperatures back into the lower 60s by Saturday afternoon. More clouds on Sunday and a few southern counties could see a light shower early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be much warmer Sunday afternoon with highs reaching near 70 degrees. Slight chances for rain increase early next week with the most likely chances Tuesday into Wednesday with a strong cold front on the way to East Texas. Temperatures behind the cold front will drop dramatically with highs in the 40s by the middle of next week.