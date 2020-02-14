Lubbock Christian School student’s artwork to be on display at state capitol

As the oldest private school in the greater Lubbock area, Lubbock Christian School (LCS) began serving families in 1954. The initial classes on the current campus were held in 1958, and the Class of 1965 was the first to graduate from Lubbock Christian High School. No church governs or subsidizes Lubbock Christian School, although the school was founded and is directed by members of Churches of Christ. LCS offers classes for Pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. The school is fully accredited through AdvancEd and the Texas Private School Accreditation Commission (TEPSAC), which is fully approved and recognized by the Texas Education Agency. LCS welcomes families of all faiths and admits students of any race, color, and national or ethnic origin.