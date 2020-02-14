Longview hosts 80th East Texas Golden Gloves

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Boxing will be on display for fans for the next three nights in one East Texas city, as the 80th annual East Texas Golden Gloves tournament begins in Longview.
With turn-buckles and ropes set in place, preparations for the 80th East Texas Golden Gloves at the Longview Expo Center are underway.
“I have an 8 year old coming in here, one day he says I want to be Mohammed Ali the champion of the world one day,” says boxing coach Luther McAfee of Longview’s Macattack Boxing.
"We have one kid, he's going to be starting it off, that's my grandson he's a third generation, and my oldest son, he's a UFC fighter," says Marshall boxing coach Doug Krantz of D-Rocks gym.
Bouts will include boxers from 8 years old to 40, boys, girls, men and women in all weight classes.
Many in each age and weight class have lots of experience and display the required skills of boxing.
"It's a game of chess. Everything is calculated, it's more than just fighting. You got to constantly think," says light-heavyweight fighter Quatorian Jacobs of Longview.
The winners in the men's and women's divisions will advance to the Texas state tournament.
And every fighter has a strategy.
"Probably the body. Body shots. Probably hurt a lot worse than getting hit in the head. If you hit right," says Marshall middleweight Michael Webb.
Friday and Saturday, the doors open at 6 o’clock, and the bouts start at 7.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, and $20 for ringside seats.
