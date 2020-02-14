Lake Tyler boat ramps reopened

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler communications office released a report early Friday morning stating that Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps reopened to the public and right on time for Valentine’s day.
It was reported earlier this week that the city said ramps were being closed due to boating hazards resulting from debris washed into the lakes by the recent rains and to reduce damage resulting from erosion of the shoreline caused by boat wakes.
Early Friday morning the City of Tyler Water Utilities reopened all public boat ramps on Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East.
