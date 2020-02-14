La.-Monroe looks for road win vs S. Alabama

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana-Monroe's Michael Ertel, Tyree White and Youry White have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Warhawks points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE ERTEL: Ertel has connected on 36 percent of the 139 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over his last three games. He's also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.