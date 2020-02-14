Cookie cups with custard and strawberry glaze by Cookn’ Guy David Wallace

Roll the dough into round balls, place each dough ball on the back side of muffin pan, flatten only slightly, and place muffin pan on a cookie sheet. Have your oven pre heated to 350 degrees. Bake for approximately 14 minutes. Edges should just start to brown. Do a test run with 1 or 2 dough balls. All ovens cook a little differently. Allow cookies to cool for a few minutes before removing from the back side of muffin tins. Allow cookie cups to completely cool, before using. This can be done in advance. The result will be little cookie cups and you can fill them with so many different fillings. You can express your creative ideas with any sweet fillings and garnishes for any occasion. These little tarts are easy and fun, once you know the trick!