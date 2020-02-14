Astros players try to offer explanations into sign stealing scandal

“I guess we will never know,” New York Manager Aaron Boone said when asked if he thought the sign stealing affected his series. “That’s for people to draw their own conclusions on and clearly when we are talking about some of the tings that went on those things have an affect on games. clearly. At some point here I am not going to address it anymore. As we started today the first full day of pitchers and catchers that is my focus. I am over this stuff."