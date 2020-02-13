Tyler man gets 35 years in prison for 2017 murder of gas station clerk

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The third and final suspect arrested in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a Tyler gas station clerk was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Kedarius Oliver was initially charged with capital murder in Billy Dale Stacks’ death. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder and, as part of his plea agreement, waived his right to a jury trial.
The case stems from the Jan. 2017 robbery and murder at the Conoco Gas Station in the 3300 block of North Northeast Loop 323. Stacks was shot multiple times. He later died after being on life support.
Two other men were charged in Stacks’ death. In Jan. 2020, LaMarcus Hannah was also sentenced to 35 years in prison after accepting a plea deal in connection with Stacks’ death. Dameon Jamrc Mosely was found guilty of capital murder during a jury trial in Nov. 2019 and sentenced to die.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.