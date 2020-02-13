True Vine Brewing Company to hold grand opening for downtown Tyler location

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - True Vine Brewing Company is looking forward to opening its second location in Tyler on Saturday.
The company announced in Oct. 2019 that it hoped to open a location on the downtown square in late November, but unforeseen issues pushed the opening back to this weekend.
True Vine On the Square will feature a rotation of seasonal and year-round True Vine beers as well as exclusive and experimental beers, much like it’s featured location on Earl Campbell Parkway. It will also carry an extensive selection of red and white wines sourced nationally and globally, according to the company.
The expansion will hold its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Saturday. After that, the location will be open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
True Vine Brewing Company is Tyler’s first craft brewery. It was opened in 2014.
The new True Vine location is one of many new businesses to move to downtown Tyler as part of a project to revitalize the downtown area. For more information about the project, click here.
