Sheriff: Tyler drug dealer used Snapchat to promote sales

TYLER, TEXAs (KLTV) - An investigation between several agencies led to the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker in Smith County who allegedly used Snapchat to advertise his product.
Logan Ryan Carr, 19, was arrested Feb. 12 after law enforcement observed him allegedly distribute LSD to several people in a parking lot on Highway 155 South, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reported undercover law enforcement investigators were doing surveillance of a residence in the southern portion of Smith County when Carr, who they suspected was a drug trafficker, was seen leaving the residence. They followed Carr to a business in the 2400 block of Highway 155 where he was observed making exchanges with several people in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators made contact with Carr and later detained him. The sheriff’s office reported investigators then learned Carr was distributing LSD and he was arrested.
After his arrest, investigators obtained a search warrant for Carr’s residence. The sheriff’s office reported the search warrant resulted in the seizure of what they believed to be LSD, Xanax bar, methamphetamine, and psilocybin mushrooms.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported they believe Carr used Snapchat to promote the narcotics he allegedly had for sale. The sheriff’s office said they also believe that Carr is directly linked to the sale and distribution of LSD at schools in the Smith County area.
Carr was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail. He is charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance along with several warrants out of Lindale.
His arrest and the ongoing investigation was a joint effort between the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith Count Precinct 2 and 5 Constables Office and Lindale ISD Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.