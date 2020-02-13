Police: Man ‘lucky to be alive’ after electrical shock at Tyler asphalt plant

A Tyler police spokesperson said the man hit a wire while drilling in a wall. He was reportedly well enough to get up and walk around after the incident. (Source: KLTV News)
By Alex Leroux and Jeff Wright | February 13, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 1:10 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An employee who was shocked while drilling inside a Tyler asphalt plant was “lucky to be alive”, a Tyler police spokesperson said.

Andy Erbaugh, public information officer with Tyler Police Department, said the man was drilling through a wall at the TexasBit plant off of Old Jacksonville Highway in South Tyler when he hit the wire.

The man told first responders the shock blew him backward, but he was well enough to walk himself to the ambulance, Erbaugh said.

Paramedics reportedly told the man he was lucky to be alive, he added.

