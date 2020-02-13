EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Leave those umbrellas at home! Skies will be clearing early this morning becoming mostly sunny by this afternoon. Temperatures will still be chilly. Most places will drop into the mid to upper 30s this morning and only reach the lower 50s this afternoon. It could be breezy at times today. Clear skies and light winds tonight will cause temperatures to drop below freezing by Friday morning. Sunny and cool Friday with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s. Warming quickly through the weekend once south winds return to the forecast. Rain chances look slim to none until early next week when another cold front will reach East Texas.